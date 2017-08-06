Home TEXAS Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Down A Penny This Week
Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Down A Penny This Week
TEXAS
0

Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Down A Penny This Week

0
0
gasprices332
now viewing

Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Down A Penny This Week

Isabel Robinson Judd Denley
now playing

Complaint: Woman Recorded Sex Assault To Blackmail Boyfriend

25-year-old Reality Winner
now playing

Grand Jury Indicts Woman In Leaked Secrets Case

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Under Trump, Old Deportation Orders Get New Life

Judge_gavel
now playing

Man Convicted Of Smuggling Human Growth Hormone

vote
now playing

Official: Ballot Requests Made By People Found To Be Dead

Former first lady Barbara Bush celebrates 92nd birthday
now playing

Former First Lady Barbara Bush Celebrates 92nd Birthday

635902059410222293-gavel-2_184910_ver1_0
now playing

Convicted Killer Of 2 Gets October Execution Date

MISSING PLANE
now playing

More Bodies Found In Search For Myanmar Military Plane

shooting in Tunkhannock
now playing

Police: Supermarket Employee Kills 3 Co-Workers

Minister Mahmoud Alavi
now playing

Report: Iran Investigating Saudi Role In Attacks

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas have declined a penny this week.  AAA Texas reported Thursday that the price at the pump statewide was an average $2.19 per gallon. Gasoline prices across the country slipped 2 cents this week to settle at an average $2.36 per gallon.

The association survey found Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.07 per gallon. Drivers in Fort Worth face the highest gasoline prices statewide this week at an average $2.25 per gallon.  AAA experts say the moderate decline in retail gasoline prices is typical following a long holiday weekend. Memorial Day was May 29.

Related posts:

  1. Claims For US Jobless Benefits Fall By 10,000 to 245,000
  2. Average US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Falls To 3.89 Percent
  3. S. Korea Leader Warns North After Latest Missile Launch
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
Isabel Robinson Judd Denley

Complaint: Woman Recorded Sex Assault To Blackmail Boyfriend

jsalinas 0
Judge_gavel

Man Convicted Of Smuggling Human Growth Hormone

jsalinas 0
vote

Official: Ballot Requests Made By People Found To Be Dead

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video