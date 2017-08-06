Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Down A Penny This Week

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas have declined a penny this week. AAA Texas reported Thursday that the price at the pump statewide was an average $2.19 per gallon. Gasoline prices across the country slipped 2 cents this week to settle at an average $2.36 per gallon.

The association survey found Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.07 per gallon. Drivers in Fort Worth face the highest gasoline prices statewide this week at an average $2.25 per gallon. AAA experts say the moderate decline in retail gasoline prices is typical following a long holiday weekend. Memorial Day was May 29.