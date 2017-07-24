Home TEXAS Texas Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Scheduled For Aug. 11-13
Texas Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Scheduled For Aug. 11-13
TEXAS
0

Texas Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Scheduled For Aug. 11-13

0
0
TAX FREE WEEKEND TEXAS
now viewing

Texas Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Scheduled For Aug. 11-13

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Senate OKs School Vouchers Amid House Opposition

fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash
now playing

Teen Killed In Livestreamed Crash Is Identified

Tractor Trailer Trafficking Deaths
now playing

Survivor Says He Lost Consciousness While Sweating

LAHORE BOMBING
now playing

Lahore Bombing Death Toll Rises To 22

CHARLIE GARD
now playing

Pope Prays For Ill Baby Charlie Gard And Parents

Rep. Blake Farenthold
now playing

Lawmaker Blames Female Senators For Failed Bill

JAROD KUSHNER
now playing

Kushner Says He 'did not collude with Russia'

James Mathew Bradley Jr.
now playing

UPDATE: Fiance: Driver Didn't Know He Was Hauling People

silver-alert-banner
now playing

Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Ohio Governor Says Not To Force Health Care

(AP) – The annual Texas sales tax holiday will be the second weekend in August as children prepare to return to school.

The Texas comptroller’s office says the tax-free weekend , for a number of school-related items, will be Aug. 11-13.   The Texas law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced less than $100 from sales and use taxes. That could save buyers about $8 on every $100 spent.

The sales tax exemption for Texas also includes items sold online, or by telephone or mail. Shoppers can use layaway plans to get the tax break.  There are exceptions. For example, the sales tax holiday does not apply to jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and similar items.  The Texas tax break weekend has been an annual event since 1999.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.6 Percent In June
  2. ROXANNE GARCIA
  3. US Home Sales Fell In June; Would-Be Buyers Can’t Find Homes
  4. Texas Woman Arrested In Tri-State ‘Virtual Kidnapping’ Plot
Related Posts
school chairs classroom

Texas Senate OKs School Vouchers Amid House Opposition

jsalinas 0
Tractor Trailer Trafficking Deaths

Survivor Says He Lost Consciousness While Sweating

jsalinas 0
Rep. Blake Farenthold

Lawmaker Blames Female Senators For Failed Bill

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video