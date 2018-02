(Austin, TX) — Texas is raking in big bucks in sales tax revenue. Comptroller Glenn Hegar [[ HAY-gar ]] announced today the state took in almost two-point-seven-billion in sales taxes last month, up over nine-percent from last January.

All other forms of taxes were also up, including an over five-percent jump in motor vehicle sales and rental taxes, and an almost 64-percent jump in oil and natural gas production taxes.