Home TEXAS Texas Same-Sex Couple Sues After Rejection As Foster Parents
Texas Same-Sex Couple Sues After Rejection As Foster Parents
TEXAS
0

Texas Same-Sex Couple Sues After Rejection As Foster Parents

0
0
GAY SAME SEX WEDDING
now viewing

Texas Same-Sex Couple Sues After Rejection As Foster Parents

e6c20a70ea8b45da90640ee07aad7c63
now playing

Turkey Vows To Press On With Syria Offensive

WireAP_4bfa320718ea435f8fb3da2605d3fe69_12x5_992 (1)
now playing

Florida Shooting Survivors In Capital, Demand Action On Guns

POLICE OFFICER KILLED POLICE DEATH
now playing

Officer Killed, Suspect Found Dead After Standoff

DRUG BUST
now playing

Police In Harlingen Report Major Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Abbott Won't Say If He Voted For Incumbent Republicans

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Texas Parole Board Recommends Killer Be Spared From Death

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israeli Media: Netanyahu Confidant To Testify Against Him

AFRICAN FROM UGANDA DEPORTE FROM ISRAEL
now playing

Migrant Deported By Israel Back To Africa Recounts Ordeal

Anthony Borges
now playing

15-Year-Old Shot 5 Times Protecting Classmates Ffrom Gunfire

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Trump Jr: 'Nonsense' That Family's Profiting From Presidency

(AP) – A same-sex married couple in Texas is suing federal officials and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops after the women were rejected as foster parents to refugee children.

Fatma Marouf and Bryn Esplin, who both teach at Texas A&M University, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in Washington, D.C.   They say they were turned down as foster parents because they did not “mirror the Holy Family.”

In addition to the conference, the couple is suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services because it funds the refugee relocation program that turned them away. HHS gives funding to the conference to provide child welfare services through its affiliates.

The couple says constitutional protections were violated by imposing a religious test for child welfare services.  The conference and HHS didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related posts:

  1. DAVIS RANKIN
  2. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  3. Teenager Found Safe After Disappearing From Palo Alto Battlefield Tour
  4. Teens Press For Gun Control Outside White House
Related Posts
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Abbott Won’t Say If He Voted For Incumbent Republicans

jsalinas 0
Judge-gavel-generic

Texas Parole Board Recommends Killer Be Spared From Death

jsalinas 0
GREG ABBOTT

TX Gov: Federal Background Check Database Should Be Fixed

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video