Texas Science Experiment That Left 12 Hurt Blamed On Flame
Texas Science Experiment That Left 12 Hurt Blamed On Flame

Science Experiment Explosion
Texas Science Experiment That Left 12 Hurt Blamed On Flame

(AP) – Investigators say a science experiment that flared into a flash fire at a Houston-area preschool and left a dozen children hurt involved methanol and chemical salts.

The experiment went wrong Tuesday outside the Yellow School in Bunker Hill Village.

Village Fire Chief David Foster said Wednesday that a teacher poured an accelerant onto chemical salts in bowls, part of a reaction creating different colors. Officials say the teacher apparently didn’t notice a flame was already in one of the bowls, leading to the fiery accident.

Officials say six children were transported to a hospital for treatment of minor burns, while six others required lesser medical attention – including one child trampled while fleeing.

Foster says several other teachers were present during the accident.

