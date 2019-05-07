Texas Seeks More Armed School Personnel After Mass Shooting

(AP) – Nearly a year after a mass shooting at a Texas high school killed eight students and two substitute teachers, lawmakers in this gun-friendly state are close to passing new measures to “harden” campuses with more armed school personnel, beefed up security plans and a boost in student mental health resources.

The changes being pushed in Texas include several measures proposed by Gov. Greg Abbott shortly after the May 2018 killings at Santa Fe High School near Houston. The current Texas legislative session is the first since that event, and Abbott declared school safety one of his top priorities. The session ends May 27.

As for restricting gun sales or access to weapons, there’s likely no chance of that happening in a state where the Republican leadership has long pledged to protect gun rights.