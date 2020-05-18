Texas Sees Spike In Coronavirus Over The Weekend

Texas saw another significant spike in the number of coronavirus cases this past weekend – a little more than two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott eased the state’s stay-at-home restrictions. Abbott says many of those new cases are among employees of a meatpacking plant in Amarillo which has seen a cluster of infections. Abbott also says the increase in cases is due to a significant ramp up in testing for the coronavirus. As of Sunday, more than 47,500 Texans had tested positive for COVID-19 – more than 9,000 more than a week ago. Also more than 1,300 had died of the disease – more than 250 more than a week ago. The virus is now in 222 Texas of the state’s 254 counties – 3 more than a week ago.