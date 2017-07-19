Home TEXAS Texas Senate Advances Bills Keeping Agencies Operating
Texas Senate Advances Bills Keeping Agencies Operating
TEXAS
0

Texas Senate Advances Bills Keeping Agencies Operating

0
0
texas-state-capitol-2
now viewing

Texas Senate Advances Bills Keeping Agencies Operating

TRUMP
now playing

3 Top Trump Insiders To Talk To Senate Panels

head-on collision
now playing

Head-On Collision Outside Houston Kills Brownsville Father And Son

POLICE BODY CAMS
now playing

Minnesota Shooting Shows Underuse Of Police Body Cameras

damond-noor
now playing

Woman Called 911 Twice Before Fatal Shooting

DRUG DEALER CALLES TO REPORT COCAINE STOLEN
now playing

Self-Described Drug Dealer Calls 911, Reports Stolen Cocaine

French Woman Faces Prosecution In Iraq Over Alleged IS Links

MINNESOTTA SHOOTING OF AUSTRALIAN PRESS CONFERENECE
now playing

Lawyer Says Officer Ambush Worry Was Reasonable

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care

TRUMP PUTIN
now playing

Merkel Not Surprised By Putin-Trump Chat At G-20

TRUMP
now playing

Justices Allow Strict Enforcement Of Trump Refugee Ban

(AP) – The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved bills reauthorizing the Texas Medical Board and four other state agencies whose operations were jeopardized by similar measures stalling in May.

The move came Wednesday, during the second day of the 30-day special legislative session. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the state Senate, let the usually routine bills die during the regular session, forcing Gov. Greg Abbott to call lawmakers back to work.  The Senate planned to return to work at 12:01 a.m. Thursday to give final approval.

Abbott wants the Republican-controlled Legislature to tackle 20 issues during the special session, including conservative priorities like a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender Texans.

But work can’t begin on anything else until the Senate passes the agency bills, and Patrick’s chamber has rushed to approve them.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Legislature Begins Hustling To Revive ‘bathroom bill’
  2. Feds Taking Over Texas National Guard Mission Along Border
  3. Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care
  4. Texas Man Charged After Wife’s Body Found In SUV In Ohio
Related Posts
CURANDISIMO BOOK STORY

‘Curanderismo’ Textbook Draws On Global Indigenous Healers

jsalinas 0
Texas-state-Capitol2

Texas Legislature Begins Hustling To Revive ‘bathroom bill’

jsalinas 0
HANDCUFFS SMALL GEN

Texas Man Charged After Wife’s Body Found In SUV In Ohio

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video