Texas Senate Approves Ending Public Payroll Union Deductions

(AP) – The Texas Senate has given final approval to ending voluntary payroll deductions of union dues from state and public employee paychecks. Houston Republican Sen. Joan Huffman says the government shouldn’t be in the business of collecting union dues, noting that many other states already have similar rules. But her bill allows payroll deductions for charities and for unions for first-responders like police and firefighters. It has been backed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, as well as business groups.

Senate Democrats opposed the proposal as unfairly targeting teachers’ unions and other organized labor groups. The measure passed 20-11 Thursday along party lines within the Senate’s Republican majority, sending it to the state House. A similar measure passed the Senate in 2015, but never got a House vote.