Home TEXAS Texas Senate Approves Harsher Punishments For Corpse Abuse
Texas Senate Approves Harsher Punishments For Corpse Abuse
TEXAS
0

Texas Senate Approves Harsher Punishments For Corpse Abuse

0
0
texas-state-capitol-2
now viewing

Texas Senate Approves Harsher Punishments For Corpse Abuse

Austin Mayor Steve Adler
now playing

Austin Mayor Says City No 'sanctuary' After Sessions Meeting

missing generic
now playing

Public's Help Sought In Locating Missing Raymondville Woman

body identified, body found
now playing

UPDATE: Apparent Resaca Drowning Victim Identified As A Port Isabel Woman

MEDICAL MARIJUANA
now playing

Texas Advocates Push Longshot Pot Bills With Veterans, Moms

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police: Supervisor Shot By Employee Had Just Been Married

48vatican%20pope
now playing

Egypt Steps Up Security Ahead Of Pope's Visit

Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt's Sinai

venezuelen protests
now playing

Venezuela Chief Prosecutor Denounces Violence As Deaths Rise

Dale Earnhardt Jr.
now playing

NASCAR Star Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Retire At End Of Season

scott-baio-erin-moran
now playing

Scott Baio Explains Remarks On Erin Moran After Backlash

(AP) – The Texas Senate has approved a bill making abusing a dead body a felony punishable by at least six months in jail.

Under current law, abuse of a corpse is a state misdemeanor and mandates up to a year in jail and a maximum $4,000 fine. Republican Sen. Brian Birdwell’s proposal would make it a felony with a minimum penalty of six months behind bars and up to $10,000 in fines.

Birdwell said current punishments weren’t steep enough in cases where families entrust a loved one’s remains to interment services, only to have abuse occur.

The bill keeps as a misdemeanor the crime of vandalism or property damage related to graves or cemeteries that don’t specifically involve corpses.  It passed 31-0 on Tuesday and now heads to the House.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Senate OKs Shuttering ‘symbolic’ Texas Refugee Office
  2. Gov’t Shutdown, Health Bill Rescue At Stake In Congress
  3. Brownsville Expected To Reach Out To Lyft
  4. Mystery Still Surrounds The Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez
Related Posts
Austin Mayor Steve Adler

Austin Mayor Says City No ‘sanctuary’ After Sessions Meeting

jsalinas 0
MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Texas Advocates Push Longshot Pot Bills With Veterans, Moms

jsalinas 0
shooting-investigation

Police: Supervisor Shot By Employee Had Just Been Married

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video