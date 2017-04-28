Home TEXAS Texas Senate Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars
Texas Senate Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars
TEXAS
0

Texas Senate Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

0
0
SEFL DRIVING CAR GOOGLE
now viewing

Texas Senate Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST
now playing

North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile

donald trump immigration plan
now playing

ICE Audit Casts Doubt On Success Of President Trump's Immigration Crackdown

GAY MARRIAGE
now playing

Private College Mandates Staff Opposition To Gay Marriage

george-hw-bush-hospital
now playing

George HW Bush Released After Latest Houston Hospital Stay

Dannenbaum Raids-1
now playing

Dannenbaum: FBI Raids Raise "Troubling Questions"

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
now playing

AG Sessions Talks Tough On Immigration, NY Gangs

Pope Francis
now playing

Pope Backs Egypt Fight Against Islamic Militants

US CONGRESS
now playing

Congress Oks Short-Term Bill To Avert Shutdown

NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG UN
now playing

On North Korea, Russia Says World Wonders About War

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Texas House OKs Bill Monitoring Pregnant Inmates' treatment

(AP) – The Texas Senate has approved safety standards for self-driving cars, hoping to better regulate technology that’s already been tested on the streets of the state capital.

A bill by Sen. Kelly Hancock, a North Richland Hills Republican, mandates that autonomous vehicles comply with national traffic codes.  It also allows the state to supersede any local regulations Texas communities have made to accommodate self-driving cars.

Hancock’s measure was approved 31-0 on Thursday, and now speeds to the state House.  Google has tested self-driving cars in Austin, where city officials embraced technology that has in the past been slowed somewhat by regulations in the company’s home state of California.  Hancock’s bill also requires self-driving cars to be equipped with data-recording systems and to stop and “notify the proper authorities” after crashes.

Related posts:

  1. Texas House OKs Plans For Future Business Tax Cuts
  2. Texas Senate OKs State Funding For Charter School Facilities
  3. Take That, Washington! Texas Looks To Nullify Federal Laws
  4. Texas Could Pardon Underage Drinking Of Sex Assault Victims
Related Posts
george-hw-bush-hospital

George HW Bush Released After Latest Houston Hospital Stay

jsalinas 0
jail-prison-generic

Texas House OKs Bill Monitoring Pregnant Inmates’ treatment

jsalinas 0
CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER

Texas Senate OKs State Funding For Charter School Facilities

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video