Texas Senate Begins Rewrite Of Sexual Harassment Policies

(AP) – A top Texas senator says current policies against sexual harassment are so ambiguous that she “would be hesitant” to come forward with a complaint.  Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst is overseeing a rewrite of sexual harassment policies in the state Senate. The chairwoman of the Senate Administration Committee suggested Thursday that they could make training for elected senators mandatory.

Patsy Spaw, who has been secretary of the Senate since 2001, told the committee she has never received a sexual harassment complaint against a lawmaker.  The Texas House already strengthened its sexual harassment policies earlier this month. Earlier guidelines were so outdated that it gave accusers the option of pursuing a complaint with a state commission that no longer exists.

