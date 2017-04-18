Home TEXAS Texas Senate Endorses Letting First Responders Carry Guns
Texas Senate Endorses Letting First Responders Carry Guns
TEXAS
0

Texas Senate Endorses Letting First Responders Carry Guns

0
0
GUN
now viewing

Texas Senate Endorses Letting First Responders Carry Guns

DOOLITTLE RAID
now playing

WWII Era Bombers Fly Over Doolittle Raiders Memorial Service

DRINKING DRIVING ALCOHOL
now playing

Breathalyzer Officer Fired After Showing Up For Work Drunk

US AIRCRAFT CARRIER
now playing

US Aircraft Carrier To Reach Waters Near North Korea Next Week

STEVE STEPHENS
now playing

Alert McDonald's Worker Saw Cleveland Suspect

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

3 Shot, Killed In California

gulf boulevard south padre island texas map
now playing

Protective Barriers Installed Along Deadly Stretch Of Gulf Boulevard

SHOOTING
now playing

Police: 17-Month-Old Girl Shot In Face At Omaha Apartment

SAUDI BLACKHAWK HELO CRASHES
now playing

12 Saudi Officers Killed In Helicopter Crash In Yemen

Newspaper Staff Indicted For Aiding Terrorism In Turkey

Eliberto Cantu, 71, and Anita Cantu
now playing

Construction Worker, 71, Claims $177M Jackpot

(AP) – The Texas Senate has endorsed allowing paramedics and other first-responders, including volunteer firefighters, to carry concealed handguns in restricted areas.

The bill by Sen. Don Huffines of Dallas met little resistance in the Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday. A similar measure is pending in the House.

Huffines says first-responders sometimes arrive on crime scenes even before police do and could be in danger if the situation is not yet contained. He says paramedics, firefighters and others should be allowed to protect themselves if necessary.

The bill requires the eligible first-responders to get the usual concealed handgun license, plus an extra 20 hours of training. They would be allowed to carry in restricted areas only while on duty.  Training would include tactical response shooting and how to seek cover.

Related posts:

  1. Rep. Martinez Celebratory Gunfire Bill Stuck In Committee
  2. Officials: Man Kills Self By Setting Himself On Fire In Yard
  3. Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted List Captured Near Houston
  4. Texas Alcohol Commission’s Director Auits Under Criticism
Related Posts
DRINKING DRIVING ALCOHOL

Breathalyzer Officer Fired After Showing Up For Work Drunk

jsalinas 0
Eliberto Cantu, 71, and Anita Cantu

Construction Worker, 71, Claims $177M Jackpot

jsalinas 0
alcohol

Texas Alcohol Commission’s Director Auits Under Criticism

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video