Texas Senate OKs Banning Some Insurance Coverage Of Abortion

(AP) – The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved a bill prohibiting coverage of abortion by some health insurance plans in Texas – despite similar efforts stalling previously.

Wednesday’s 19-10 vote leaves Sen. Larry Taylor’s bill a final, largely ceremonial vote away from heading to the House. It bars health insurance plans offered through the Obama administration’s health care law from covering the cost of abortions unless policyholders purchase supplemental coverage. Texas never established health insurance exchanges under the Affordable Care Act, but state policies are offered via federal exchanges.

Twenty-five states already restrict abortion coverage in plans purchased through Affordable Care Act exchanges. Taylor, a Friendswood Republican, says Texas is behind other conservative locales on the issue – though a bill doing the same thing stalled in the GOP-controlled Legislature last session.