Home TEXAS Texas Senate Passes Bill Requiring School Bus Seat Belts
Texas Senate Passes Bill Requiring School Bus Seat Belts
TEXAS
0

Texas Senate Passes Bill Requiring School Bus Seat Belts

0
0
school%20bus
now viewing

Texas Senate Passes Bill Requiring School Bus Seat Belts

FBI
now playing

Dannenbaum Offices In McAllen, Laredo, San Antonio, Houston Targeted By Law Enforcers

Ebrahim Raisi
now playing

Hard-Line Iranian Candidate Says US Should Fear Iran

bentsen tower mcallen texas federal courthouse mcallen texas
now playing

Study Recommends New Federal Courthouse For McAllen

Carla Provost
now playing

Border Patrol Names Carla Provost Acting Chief

TAX REFORM
now playing

Tax Plan Cuts Top Rate From 39.6 To 35 Percent

CYPRUS ACTIVISTS PROTEST NUCLEARN PLANT
now playing

Cyprus Activists Protest Turkey's Planned Nuclear Plant

Iraqi forces say they’ve seized Hatra antiquities site
now playing

Iraqi Forces Say They've Seized Hatra Antiquities Site

CASSINI SPACECRAFT FLYING THROUGH SATURN RINGS
now playing

Spacecraft Flies Between Saturn And Rings In Historic 1st

TORONTO FIREFIGHTER RESCUEING WOMAN STUCK IN CRANE
now playing

Canadian Firefighters Rescue Woman From Crane In Toronto

NORTH KOREA LEADER KUM JUN UN
now playing

Cardin Wants To Hear Trump Plan On North Korea

(AP) – Thousands more Texas children could soon have seat belts on the buses they ride to school.  The state Senate voted 25-6 on Tuesday to approve legislation that would require all new school buses to come equipped with safety belts. The measure now heads to the Texas House.

It doesn’t include extra state funding to pay for seat belts, and the bill’s author, Democratic Sen. Sylvia Garcia of Houston, said schools districts can opt out if they can’t afford them.   Advocates say the bill’s critical to ensuring students’ safety in crashes. Those opposed say installation is costly and schools could use that funding for other needs.

The state Legislature approved $10 million in grant funding for optional school bus seat belts in 2009, but a very small percentage of school districts installed them.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Advocates Push Longshot Pot Bills With Veterans, Moms
  2. Texas Introduces New Bill Banning Genital Mutilation
  3. Texas Senate Approves Harsher Punishments For Corpse Abuse
  4. Leading GOP Moderate Opposes Plan To Move House Health Bill
Related Posts
7 CAR DEALERSHIP MEMBERS EL PASO CRIME RIN

7 Current, Ex-Employees Of Dealership Ran Crime Ring

jsalinas 0
gavel

Woman On Death Row, Convicted Cop Killer, Lose Appeals

jsalinas 0
OG_Sen_Jane_Nelson

Texas Introduces New Bill Banning Genital Mutilation

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video