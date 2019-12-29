Texas Sheriff: 2 Dead, Seven Shot In Music Video ‘ambush’

(AP) – Authorities say two men were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire when a group filming a rap music video was “ambushed” near Houston.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said Saturday morning that 20-year-old GonzaloáGonzalez and 22-year-old JonathanáJimenez died at the scene Friday night. The sheriff’s office said the seven injured were taken to hospitals and ranged in age from 17 to 23.

Sheriff’s officials say they don’t know a motive or have any suspects. Gonzalez says he doesn’t know the performers or anyone else involved in the video.