Home TEXAS Texas Sheriff Says Man Called For Help, Fired At Deputies
Texas Sheriff Says Man Called For Help, Fired At Deputies
TEXAS
0

Texas Sheriff Says Man Called For Help, Fired At Deputies

0
0
17583f5f-ecc0-4818-90eb-8c15e7bcea19-large16x9_PoliceShooting
now viewing

Texas Sheriff Says Man Called For Help, Fired At Deputies

austin-police-department-logo
now playing

Austin Officers Suspended For Blocking Activist Filming Them

American+Airline+MGN
now playing

Flight Attendants Still Wary Of American's New Uniforms

1491107661857
now playing

Las Vegas Officials Rethink Bus Security, Ads After Shooting

Facebook+Live+crime
now playing

Chicago Police Arrest 14-Year-Old In Rape On Facebook Live

JJ
now playing

The Latest: North Carolina Against Gonzaga In Final

untitled
now playing

Hacked New York Post App Sends Out 'Heil President' Alert

Trump-Schumer
now playing

Dems Urge Trump To Veto Bill Blocking Online Privacy Rule

20161020-005147-20160331__p_0401-fishwild-state3jpg
now playing

Vermont Motorists Asked To Avoid Frogs, Salamanders On Roads

920×920
now playing

New Exhibit For 'Cyclorama' Painting To Reveal Lost Drawing

fbi-generic
now playing

Ex-South Texas City Manager Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI

(AP) – Authorities in Texas have arrested a man who allegedly opened fire on sheriff’s deputies after calling for help in an apparent ruse.

The Parker County sheriff’s office said Saturday that 47-year-old Allen Dewayne Thomas told call center operators two people were “loose” around his property and that he had shot two others.

He’s accused of firing at deputies arriving at the scene, hitting a vehicle three times and narrowly missing a deputy. Authorities were able to arrest him soon afterward.

Thomas is accused of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. He was being held at the Parker County jail Saturday afternoon but had not yet been booked. A phone number listed for Thomas went unanswered.

Parker County is west of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Related posts:

  1. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy Suspended Amid Child Abuse Allegation
  2. Las Vegas Officials Rethink Bus Security, Ads After Shooting
  3. Officials: Callers Saw A Pickup Driving Erratically
  4. Ex-South Texas City Manager Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI
Related Posts
austin-police-department-logo

Austin Officers Suspended For Blocking Activist Filming Them

Danny Castillon 0
American+Airline+MGN

Flight Attendants Still Wary Of American’s New Uniforms

Danny Castillon 0
fbi-generic

Ex-South Texas City Manager Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video