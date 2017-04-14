Home TEXAS Texas Sheriff Turns To Retired Investigators To Solve Cases
(AP) – A Central Texas sheriff is taking a novel approach to solving cold cases by assembling a team of retired investigators to voluntarily work on high-profile cases dating back nearly 40 years.  Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tells KVUE-TV and the Austin American-Statesman the volunteers have previous experience investigating homicides and other major crimes across Central Texas.

Retired officers commonly serve as reservists who help patrol streets and perform administrative functions, but it’s unusual for them to work unsolved homicides.  Chody, who took office in January, is hoping the volunteer team can shake loose new leads and information on about 10 unsolved killings in the county.  He says they could see evidence differently or spot something that prior investigators may have missed.

