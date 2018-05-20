Home NATIONAL Texas Shooting Renews Debate About American School Design
(AP)- The latest school shooting is helping renew a debate about whether American schools are built in a way that makes them easy targets.  Are there too many windows, too many entrances and exits and too few security features? The questions expose yet another divide between Second Amendment activists and gun-control advocates.

The debate began after the 1999 attack at Columbine High School in Colorado and gained more attention following the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.  After Friday’s shooting that killed 10 people at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, the state’s lieutenant governor suggested again that it was time to examine school layouts.

The average American school is 44 years old. Many of those buildings were designed without thinking of active shooters or terrorism.

