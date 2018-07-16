Texas Shrimp Industry Being Hamstrung By Immigrant Visa Cap

The Texas shrimp season opened this past weekend with the industry facing a critical shortage of workers. Officials say 70 percent of the Brownsville-Port Isabel shrimp fleet headed into the Gulf without enough workers.

The executive director of the Texas Shrimp Association, Andrea Hance, tells the Brownsville Herald the shortage is the result of the federal cap on U.S. visas for immigrant seasonal workers. The shrimp industry relies heavily on those H-2B visa workers, which are limited to 66-thousand for the entire country.

However, Congress failed to renew an exemption to that federal limit, creating the shortage. Hance says without the government allowing additional workers from Mexico or Central America, the Texas seafood industry could lose 1 million dollars a day.