Home TEXAS Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group’s Contract
Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group’s Contract
TEXAS
0

Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group’s Contract

0
0
Texas Health and Human Services Commission
now viewing

Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group’s Contract

donald trump
now playing

Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy

ITALY EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Magnitude Readings Vary Widely On Italy Quake

AP PAUL 2016 A USA IL
now playing

Rand Paul Protests Afghanistan Troop Increase

BLACKHAWK HELICOPTER CRASH MILITARY HELICOPTER CRASH
now playing

Army Identifies Soldiers Missing After Crash

fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash
now playing

Two People Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash

Capture
now playing

Rio Grande Valley May Be In The Path Of A Renewed Tropical System

Screen Shot 2017-08-21 at 2.45.03 PM
now playing

Oliver #POTW Aug 21

TRUMP ECLIPSE
now playing

Trump Watches Eclipse From White House

Oregon Eclipse
now playing

US Coast-To-Coast Total Eclipse Comes To An End

UTRGV
now playing

Grant To Allow Creation Of Suicide Prevention Team At UTRGV

(AP) – Texas health officials say they are drastically reducing a $5 million family planning contract with an anti-abortion group that won’t serve nearly as many women as expected.

Carrie Williams is a spokeswoman for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. She said Monday that the Heidi Group’s new contract calls for serving about one-fifth of the nearly 18,000 women originally projected.

Texas hired the Heidi Group to help launch a new women’s health program after the state cut off Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers in 2011.  The Heidi Group is led by Carol Everett, a prominent anti-abortion activist and influential conservative force in the Texas Legislature. She didn’t immediately return an after-hours phone call or email Monday.

Williams said a delayed start contributed to the Heidi Group falling short.

Related posts:

  1. Austin Mayor Named To Lead National Anti-Bigotry Effort
  2. Massive Counterprotest Upstages Boston “Free Speech Rally”
  3. University Of Texas Removes Confederate Statues
  4. Residents Return Home After Daylong Cleanup Of Pipeline Break
Related Posts
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1

Feds: Man Tried Planting Bomb On Confederate Statue

jsalinas 0
Norman Rockwell painting sells for $1.6 million at auction

Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction

jsalinas 0
DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG

Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video