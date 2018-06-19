Home TEXAS Texas Speaker Urges Trump To End Zero-Tolerance Policy
Texas Speaker Urges Trump To End Zero-Tolerance Policy
TEXAS
0

Texas Speaker Urges Trump To End Zero-Tolerance Policy

0
0
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus
now viewing

Texas Speaker Urges Trump To End Zero-Tolerance Policy

GAVEL 4
now playing

Governor Abbott Appoints Jaime Tijerina As 93rd District Court Judge

DONALD TRUMP JR.
now playing

Trump Jr Cancels Appearance At Bush Fundraiser

Screen Shot 2018-06-19 at 11.51.50 AM
now playing

Penguin #POTW June 19

TURKEY BORDER
now playing

Blurring The Border, Turkey Deepens Roots In Northern Syria

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN GENERIC
now playing

Democratic Attorneys General Urge End To Border Separations

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN CAGES
now playing

Chamber Says Family Separations 'must stop now'

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Motive Still Not Known In Deadly Shooting In Weslaco

donald trump and kirstjen nielsen
now playing

Trump Admin Facing Growing Pressure Over Border Flap

john cornyn and ted cruz
now playing

Cruz, Cornyn Planning Bills To Keep Illegal Immigrant Families Together

A U.S. Coast Guard boat escorts the Staten Island Ferry to and from Manhattan in New York
now playing

Search Continues For Brownsville Man Off Louisiana Coast

(AP) – Texas House Speaker Joe Straus is among the GOP lawmakers coming out against the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Straus sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The legislator from San Antonio said there’s no federal law requiring separating children from parents and doing so adds to the trauma that they have often faced in their countries of origin.

Straus, who’s not seeking re-election, asked the president to listen to the growing number of Americans, faith leaders and elected officials from both parties who have criticized the policy.  Hundreds of immigrant children are at a detention center in McAllen.

Related posts:

  1. Trump, GOP To Huddle As Outrage Builds Over Border Policy
  2. Trump Admin Facing Growing Pressure Over Border Flap
  3. Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations
  4. H. Clinton: Separating Families At Border A ‘moral crisis’
Related Posts
0526115+american+flag+generic+usa

Remains Of WWII Soldier From Texas Being Returned To Family

Roxanne Garcia 0
Beto O’Rourke Calls For End Of Immigrant Children-Parent Separations

Beto O’Rourke Calls For End Of Immigrant Children-Parent Separations

jsalinas 0
JOSE NUNEZ SAN ANTONIO DEPUTY SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 4 YR OLD THREATENED MOTHER OF DEPORTATION

Deputy Arrested On Allegation Of Child Sexual Assault

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video