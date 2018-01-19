Home TEXAS Texas Special Education Fix Calls For More Staff, Training
Texas Special Education Fix Calls For More Staff, Training
TEXAS
0

Texas Special Education Fix Calls For More Staff, Training

0
0
CLASSROOM EMPTY GENERIC
now viewing

Texas Special Education Fix Calls For More Staff, Training

Liliana Segre
now playing

Italian Who As Child Survived Auschwitz Given A Top Honor

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
now playing

Pentagon: China, Russia Outpace Terrorism Threat

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Killing Of Small-Town Online Exhibitionist Shocks Community

POPE IN PERU
now playing

Pope Decries Sterilization Campaigns In Peru

investigation generic
now playing

Officials Say Deaths Of Mom, Baby In Fire Suspicious

PRISON JAIL
now playing

3 In Dallas Family Get Prison For Stomping Pregnant Teen

TEXAS UNEMPLOYMENT
now playing

Texas Unemployment Rate Ends Year At 3.9 Percent In December

delta airlines
now playing

Delta Airlines Cracks Down On Comfort Animals

turpin couple abuse 13 children
now playing

Turpins Plead Not Guilty To Torture, Abuse Charges

las vegas shooting
now playing

Las Vegas Cops Release Preliminary Report On Oct. 1 Shooting

(AP) – Texas has unveiled an initial draft of how it will overhaul special education after federal officials found that the state for years illegally denied services to students with disabilities.  The 13-page plan released Thursday would create a professional statewide special education deployment system.

It also calls for increasing special education staffing, providing better special education training for teachers and creating more tools for parents of children with suspected disabilities, all while helping school districts identify and help thousands of students who were previously denied special education services.  After soliciting public comment, a revised plan will be released in March.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education concluded that Texas school districts, for more than a decade beginning in 2004, illegally capped the number of special education students at 8.5 percent of total enrollment.

Related posts:

  1. Progreso School District To Continue Fight Against T-E-A
  2. Survey: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week
  3. Super Bowl Ad May Be Filming In Central Texas
  4. Abbott Proposes Revenue Cap To Lower Texas Property Taxes
Related Posts
investigation generic

Officials Say Deaths Of Mom, Baby In Fire Suspicious

jsalinas 0
PRISON JAIL

3 In Dallas Family Get Prison For Stomping Pregnant Teen

jsalinas 0
TEXAS UNEMPLOYMENT

Texas Unemployment Rate Ends Year At 3.9 Percent In December

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video