Home TEXAS Texas Splits With Other States, Defends Trump Travel Ban
Texas Splits With Other States, Defends Trump Travel Ban
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Splits With Other States, Defends Trump Travel Ban

0
0
GAVEL AND UNITED STATES FLAG
now viewing

Texas Splits With Other States, Defends Trump Travel Ban

Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary
now playing

Puzder Withdraws Nomination For Labor Secretary

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
now playing

Lieutenant Governor Promotes Texas Bathroom Bill Nationally

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLICK SAFETY DPS TEXAS DPS
now playing

Texas Troopers Credited With Rescue Of 76 Children In 2016

police pushes truck in flames from buildinjg glen hights
now playing

Policeman Used His Car To Push Away Burning Pickup; Watch Video

German daily paper Bild
now playing

German Paper Apologizes For False Story On Migrant Attacks

YAHOO
now playing

Yahoo Issues New Security Warning To Users

IMMIGRATN WORKERS STAYING HOME PROTEST
now playing

Immigrant Workers, Families To Protest By Staying Home

DANIEL RAMIREZ MEDINA
now playing

Activists Call For Release Of Seattle 'dreamer'

DONALD TRUMP MICHALE FLYNN
now playing

Trump Says Media Treated Flynn Unfairly

HATE GROUPS-1
now playing

SPLC Says Number Of Anti-Muslim Hate Groups On The Rise

(AP) – Texas is splitting with other states and defending President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.  Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed documents with the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday asking the court to reconsider its decision not to immediately reinstate the ban. Paxton says the ban is a legal exercise of presidential authority.

A three-judge panel last Thursday refused to block a lower court decision that suspended the ban. The panel rejected the Trump administration’s claim of presidential authority and concluded that the order was unlikely to survive the legal challenge mounted by the states of Washington and Minnesota.  The 9th Circuit will decide whether to have a larger panel of judges reconsider that decision.

Related posts:

  1. Russia Denies Intelligence Contacts With Trump Campaign Team
  2. White House: It Was A Trust Issue
  3. Report: Most Texas School Districts Have Scant Sex Education
  4. Texas Tries New Anti-Abortion Strategy After High Court Loss
Related Posts
Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary

Puzder Withdraws Nomination For Labor Secretary

jsalinas 0
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Lieutenant Governor Promotes Texas Bathroom Bill Nationally

jsalinas 0
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLICK SAFETY DPS TEXAS DPS

Texas Troopers Credited With Rescue Of 76 Children In 2016

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video