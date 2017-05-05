Texas Stabbing Suspect Told Police He Didn’t Remember Attack

(AP) – An arrest affidavit says the University of Texas student accused of stabbing four students, one fatally, told police he didn’t remember attacking anyone.

Kendrex J. White, who authorities have said suffered from mental health troubles, was charged with murder in Monday’s campus attack. He remained in jail Thursday on $1 million bond. Attorneys listed for him didn’t immediately return messages left Thursday.

The affidavit says after the 21-year-old was taken into custody he agreed to talk. When asked if he knew why he was there, he said, “Yes, accusations of pushing someone down and I think using a bladed weapon.” The affidavit says White told police it was possible he used a knife to hit someone, but didn’t remember.