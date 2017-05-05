Home TEXAS Texas Stabbing Suspect Told Police He Didn’t Remember Attack
Texas Stabbing Suspect Told Police He Didn’t Remember Attack
TEXAS
0

Texas Stabbing Suspect Told Police He Didn’t Remember Attack

0
0
stabbing-news
now viewing

Texas Stabbing Suspect Told Police He Didn’t Remember Attack

DELTA AIRLINES BOOTING FAMILY FROM FLIGHT BRIAN SCHEAR
now playing

In Latest Airline Video, Delta Boots Family From Flight

TEXAS CHURCH VAN TRUCK CRASH
now playing

NTSB: Texting, Drugs Eyed In Probe Of Church Bus Crash

STORM DAMAGE
now playing

House OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

POLICE BADGE
now playing

Officer Who Fatally Shot Teen Had Once Been Suspended

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Valley Woman Indicted In Deadly Car Crash From Almost A Year Ago

mexican military
now playing

Officials Issue Red Alerts For Parts Of Reynosa Amid A New Outbreak Of Violence

MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS
now playing

Texas Senate Votes To Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections

AIRPORT TERMINAL
now playing

Senator Says Flyers Often Treated Like 'self-loading cargo'

US TROOPS IN IRAQ
now playing

Iraq, US In Talks To Keep American Troop Presence After IS

TAX IRS AND CHURCHES
now playing

Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches

(AP) – An arrest affidavit says the University of Texas student accused of stabbing four students, one fatally, told police he didn’t remember attacking anyone.

Kendrex J. White, who authorities have said suffered from mental health troubles, was charged with murder in Monday’s campus attack. He remained in jail Thursday on $1 million bond. Attorneys listed for him didn’t immediately return messages left Thursday.

The affidavit says after the 21-year-old was taken into custody he agreed to talk. When asked if he knew why he was there, he said, “Yes, accusations of pushing someone down and I think using a bladed weapon.”  The affidavit says White told police it was possible he used a knife to hit someone, but didn’t remember.

Related posts:

  1. Customer Fatally Shoots Man Who Killed Sports Bar Manager
  2. Man Accused Of Pimping 3, Including 18-Year-Old Pregnant Woman
  3. Texas Equusearch Brought In To Help Search For Missing Raymondville Woman
  4. Texas Legislature Passes Ban On So-Called ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Related Posts
TEXAS CHURCH VAN TRUCK CRASH

NTSB: Texting, Drugs Eyed In Probe Of Church Bus Crash

jsalinas 0
STORM DAMAGE

House OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

jsalinas 0
POLICE BADGE

Officer Who Fatally Shot Teen Had Once Been Suspended

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video