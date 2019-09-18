Texas State Gets Funding For Project To ID Human Remains Found Near Border

State funding is coming to Texas State University to help pay for a project to identify human remains found near the border with Mexico. The funding for Project ID comes through Texas Homeland Security.

Texas State’s forensic anthropologists and grad students will be able to continue to work on identifying the remains of immigrants who die in the desert after crossing into Texas from Mexico.

State data estimates there have been over three-thousand illegal immigrant deaths in south Texas counties near the border since the year two-thousand.