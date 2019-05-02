TEXAS

Texas State Senate Bill Clarifies Guns Can Be Carried In Church

By 18 views
0

The Texas Senate is making it clear that state law says licensed handgun holders can carry guns in churches, synagogues, and other houses of worship.

The bill that passed the Senate on Wednesday codifies an opinion issued by state Attorney General Ken Paxton shortly after the deadly shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs in 2017.

Paxton said then that licensed gun owners could be armed in a house of worship unless the property specifically banned the presence of weapons. The House is expected to vote soon on a similar bill.

Petition Drive Launched To Force Edinburg Mayor Out Of Office

Previous article

Abbott Sends Help To North Texas After Severe Weather

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS