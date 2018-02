(San Antonio, TX) — A Texas state senator is facing time in a federal prison for fraud. A San Antonio jury convicted Senator Carlos Uresti today after eleven hours of deliberations.

The case involved FourWinds Logistics, an oil services company, which prosecutors say was actually a Ponzi scheme. Uresti’s attorney argued the Democrat had no idea what was going on with the company’s finances.

FourWinds consultant Gary Cain was also convicted of similar charges. Sentencing is set for June.