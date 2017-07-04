Home TEXAS Texas Still Spending Big On Border Despite Trump Promises
Texas Still Spending Big On Border Despite Trump Promises
Texas Still Spending Big On Border Despite Trump Promises

Texas Still Spending Big On Border Despite Trump Promises

(AP) – A budget shortfall in Texas threatens cuts to colleges and Medicaid, yet a costly border security operation is proving largely untouchable.

That’s despite President Donald Trump’s promises to build a wall and the plunging number of people caught illegally entering the U.S.  During a key budget vote Thursday, House Democrats were trying unsuccessfully to take dollars earmarked for hundreds of state troopers on the Texas-Mexico border and National Guard patrols, and put that money instead toward other programs they say are underfunded.

Texas is set to pass a new budget by June, and a prolonged oil slump has left lawmakers about $6 billion short of the money needed to keep the status quo.  But proposals to scale back Texas’ $800 million border operation during a marathon debate appeared largely symbolic.

