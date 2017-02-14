Home TEXAS Texas Storm System Brings Heavy Rain, Tornado Warnings
(AP) – A strong storm system has unleashed heavy rains across much of Texas, tornado warnings for many counties and powerful winds.  Rain has slowed the morning commute Tuesday for motorists in Austin, Dallas, Houston and other parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for dozens of counties as the storm system tracked eastward across the state.  Some of the most recent weather service warnings, including ones for severe thunderstorms, were issued for the Houston metro area.

Winds of around 50 mph were lashing Corpus Christi and other coastal regions.More than 3 inches of rain fell in some areas west of Austin, and rain was mixing with snow in the Texas Panhandle, resulting in slick roads and delays in school openings.

