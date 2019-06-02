Texas Struggles To Keep Pace As Thirst For Water Intensifies

In this May 2, 2019 photo, a desalination plant stands in El Paso, Texas. Texas officials are struggling to ensure that they can sate everyone’s thirst as about 1,000 people arrive each day in a state where prolonged drought is a regular occurrence. Indications that the state’s water infrastructure is more fragile than once thought come as demographers expect the population to double by 2050 to more than 50 million. Officials are focusing more on long-term planning, but they must contend with aging water lines and other roadblocks. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

(AP) – Texas officials are struggling to ensure that they can sate everyone’s thirst as about 1,000 people arrive each day in a state where prolonged drought is a regular occurrence.

Indications that the state’s water infrastructure is more fragile than once thought come as demographers expect the state population to double by 2050 to more than 50 million people. After Hurricane Harvey in 2017 more than 200 public water systems shut down or warned their customers to boil their tap water. Months later, 3,700 Texans still lacked access to safe drinking water.

In 2013, 30 towns in 2013 were within six months of running out of water as a drought gripped the state. Officials are focusing more on long-term planning, but they must still contend with aging water lines and other roadblocks.