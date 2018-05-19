Home NATIONAL Texas Students Who Supported Parkland Endure Own Shooting
Texas Students Who Supported Parkland Endure Own Shooting
(AP) – Investigators say a 17-year-old admitted he went on a shooting rampage at a Southeast Texas high school that left 10 dead, most of them students.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR’-cheez) told investigators that when he opened fire at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning, “he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told.”

Authorities have not offered any motive. Pagourtzis is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail.

Sophomore Zachary Muehe told The New York Times that Pagourtzis entered his art classroom armed with a shotgun and was wearing a trench coat and a shirt emblazoned with the slogan “Born to Kill.”

The shooting was the deadliest school attack since 17 were killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

