Home TEXAS Texas Suit Could Get DACA On Faster Track To Supreme Court
Texas Suit Could Get DACA On Faster Track To Supreme Court
TEXAS
0

Texas Suit Could Get DACA On Faster Track To Supreme Court

0
0
GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now viewing

Texas Suit Could Get DACA On Faster Track To Supreme Court

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers
now playing

Ryan Defends Trump For Thanking North Korea Leader

IRAQI FORCES PUSH BACK ISIS
now playing

Iraqi Forces Capture 5 Top IS Leaders In Cross-Border Raid

facebook-vows-more-transparency-over-political-ads
now playing

Lawmakers Release Thousands Of Russian Facebook Ads

Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County
now playing

Officials: 21 Bodies Recovered After Dam Burst In Kenya

David Goodall. Photo Exit International AFP
now playing

Switzerland: Australian, 104, Dies In Assisted Suicide

ISRAEL STRIKING SYRIA IRANIAN FORCES
now playing

White House Condemns Iranian Attacks

DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un
now playing

Trump To Meet With North Korea's Kim In Singapore

Karolyi Ranch us olympic gymnastics training
now playing

Five Larry Nassar Survivors Want Texas AG Investigation Into Karolyis

BISD BROWNSVILLE ISD SCHOOL DISTRICT
now playing

Brownsville Schools To Offer Health Care Services For Free

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION STASHHOUSE
now playing

Human Smuggler Stash House Busted In Donna

(AP) – A lawsuit filed last week in Texas that seeks to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program could create a legal clash that speeds the issue’s path to the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump’s decision in September to phase out the Obama-era DACA program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation resulted in protests and a failed congressional effort to salvage it. Experts say it’s a matter of when, not if, the Supreme Court will rule on the program.

If Texas and six other states persuade a judge to issue a nationwide order barring the government from continuing DACA, that decision could conflict with existing judges’ orders telling the government it must partially continue the program. The Supreme Court might then step in quickly.

Related posts:

  1. La Grulla Offers Amnesty To Outstanding Ticket Holders
  2. UK Makes It Harder For Officials To Get Patient Data
  3. Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Up Average 3 Cents This Week
  4. Five Larry Nassar Survivors Want Texas AG Investigation Into Karolyis
Related Posts
Karolyi Ranch us olympic gymnastics training

Five Larry Nassar Survivors Want Texas AG Investigation Into Karolyis

jsalinas 0
LETTUCE ECOLI

Texas Now Included On List Of Confirmed E. Coli Lettuce Outbreak Cases

jsalinas 0
FALLING-GAS-PRICES

Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Up Average 3 Cents This Week

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video