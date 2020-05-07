Texas Supreme Court: Dallas Salon Owner Should Be Released From Jail

File photo: Salon owner Shelley Luther holds a citation and speaks with a Dallas police officer after she was cited for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Texas Supreme Court is ordering the release from jail of a Dallas salon owner who opened her salon during the stay at home order.

Shelley Luther was given was seven day jail sentence earlier this week for re-opening late last month. Luther was also fined and told her salon had to stay closed until May 12th. Luther says she re-opened to feed her family and to make sure her employees could feed their families.

Governor Greg Abbott modified his executive order today saying business owners who reopen early should not be jailed.