Home TEXAS Texas Taco Franchise Sues Over Phrase ‘Damn Good Tacos’
Texas Taco Franchise Sues Over Phrase ‘Damn Good Tacos’
TEXAS
0

Texas Taco Franchise Sues Over Phrase ‘Damn Good Tacos’

0
0
d5194db3-df34-4468-9fd8-8f159468688a-large16x9_Tacos
now viewing

Texas Taco Franchise Sues Over Phrase ‘Damn Good Tacos’

BODY FOUND
now playing

Mystery Surrounds Skeletal Remains Found Near Rio Hondo

FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH
now playing

Head-On Crash Claims Life Of Raymondville Man

GANG ARRESTS GENERIC
now playing

Valley-Based Gang Members Jailed Following New Indictment

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

New Zika Testing Recommendations Issued For Deep South Texas

GUN HOLD UP BURGLARY GUNS LAW
now playing

Man Upset Over Take-Out Beer Ban Shoots At Houston Officer

Florida_Shooting_40250
now playing

The Latest: Ex-Gym Worker Shoots 2 In Florida, Kills Self

Sea Trials Begin For Navy's Newest Class Of Aircraft Carrier

58ea307042546_image
now playing

Speaker Who Shuns Hardball Seeks Win After Health Care Loss

58c99de4f8c580740f876a3c_o_F_v1
now playing

Search For Consensus On Taxes Veers Into Unexpected Corners

Egypt_48846
now playing

The Latest: Egypt Says Suicide Bomber Behind Church Bombing

(AP) – A battle over the phrase “damn good tacos” is headed to federal court in Colorado.

The Austin, Texas-based franchise Torchy’s Tacos says that a Fort Collins restaurant called Dam Good Tacos infringed on its trademarked catchphrase.

Torchy’s registered its “Damn Good Tacos” tagline with the U.S Patent and Trademark office in 2008, about two years after the Colorado operation launched. The Colorado taco seller uses a different spelling of the same phrase.

Torchy’s sent a cease and desist letter to Dam Good Tacos in November and offered financial assistance with a name change. The Colorado taco restaurant declined.

Torchy’s tells The Coloradoan newspaper that the company was left with no choice but to file suit. An owner of the Colorado taco restaurant declined to comment on the trademark case.

Related posts:

  1. Man Upset Over Take-Out Beer Ban Shoots At Houston Officer
  2. Texas Cheers Suspension Of Federal Surveys Along Red River
  3. The Latest: Sweden Says Truck Attack Suspect Is Uzbek-Born
  4. Abortion, Corporate Incentives Rile Texas Budget Debate
Related Posts
GUN HOLD UP BURGLARY GUNS LAW

Man Upset Over Take-Out Beer Ban Shoots At Houston Officer

Danny Castillon 0
Texas-Legislature-jpg_1590482_ver1_0_640_360

Abortion, Corporate Incentives Rile Texas budget Debate

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

25 Indicted In South Texas Drug, Money Laundering, Gang Case

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video