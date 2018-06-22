Home TEXAS Texas Tech Condemns Racist Remarks Students Allegedly Posted
(AP) – Texas Tech University leaders have condemned racist online comments allegedly posted by several students calling for attacking immigrants and building a border wall.

School spokesman Chris Cook said Friday that officials are investigating comments linked to the site “Frat Chat” and trying to identify several students allegedly involved.  The Texas Tech Interfraternity Council issued a statement saying the group appointed a new president following the “reprehensible language” posted Thursday,   The postings were no longer there Friday.

Cook confirmed screen shots included comments such as “Don’t bother reporting them just use a firing squad” and “I’m telling you build a wall, and the us govt. can sell permits for legal hunting on the border and we can make a sport of this, can be a new tax revenue stream for the govt.”

