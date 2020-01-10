Texas To Not Accept Refugee Resettlements This Year

Texas is not planning to accept any federal refugee resettlements this year. Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday saying the Texas government and non-profits needed to focus on the refugees, migrants, and the homeless already in the state.

Abbott also says the state has been one of the most welcoming states to refugees in America and has more than carried its share in helping others. The governor also blamed Congress for not fixing immigration issues citing the around 100-thousand migrants captured at the Texas-Mexico border last May. He did say a refugee could move to Texas after settling in another state.

States were ordered by President Donald Trump to inform the State Department on whether they would accept refugees last fall.