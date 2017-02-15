Home TEXAS Texas Troopers Credited With Rescue Of 76 Children In 2016
Texas Troopers Credited With Rescue Of 76 Children In 2016
TEXAS
Texas Troopers Credited With Rescue Of 76 Children In 2016

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLICK SAFETY DPS TEXAS DPS
Texas Troopers Credited With Rescue Of 76 Children In 2016

(AP) – Texas troopers have been credited with rescuing 76 endangered children last year.   The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday announced results of the DPS Interdiction for the Protection of Children program. Texas Rangers and DPS special agents are also part of the project.

A DPS statement says troopers rescued 76 missing, exploited or at-risk children and initiated 42 related criminal investigations. Counselors provided emotional support and referrals to other resources to 181 of the youngsters and their relatives.

The DPS program was started in 2009 to teach officers how to recognize indicators of endangered children who don’t actively seek help or have obvious signs of abuse. Troopers and other officers, since the training program began, have rescued more than 250 at-risk children.

