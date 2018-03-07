Home TEXAS Texas Troopers Increase Traffic Enforcement Through July 4
(AP) – Texas troopers have increased traffic enforcement through Wednesday to help keep all travelers safe during the July Fourth holiday period.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday stepped up patrols with troopers on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, vehicles speeding, failure to use seat belts and other violations. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up.  Texas troopers, during the 2017 Fourth of July enforcement period, issued more than 98,000 tickets and warnings, including 1,658 seat belt and child safety restraint citations.

Officers made 529 arrests for driving while intoxicated. Troopers also arrested 374 fugitives and made about 300 felony arrests.  DPS figures show 1,033 people were killed in traffic accidents last year when a driver was under the influence of alcohol.

