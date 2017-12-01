Home TEXAS Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison
Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison
TEXAS
0

Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison

0
0
prison
now viewing

Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison

ANGELA MERKEL SMALL GENERIC-1
now playing

Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
now playing

Chargers Moving To LA

CALIFORNIA DROUGH AND WET WEATHER
now playing

More Than 40 Percent Of California Out Of Drought

BALTIMORE FIRE 6 PEOPLE DEAD
now playing

UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire

esteban-santiago-2
now playing

Suspected Airport Gunman Became Increasingly Erratic

Richard Branson & Rudy Giuliani Visit “Cavuto” On FOX Business Network
now playing

Trump Taps Giuliani For Cybersecurity Duties

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

Mattis Says He Has No Plans To Reverse Orders On Gays

congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas
now playing

CIA Pick Says Russian Meddling Is Aggressive Act

MARIJUANA
now playing

Corpus Christi: 16 Arrested In Synthetic Marijuana Sting

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Hold Steady

(AP) – A trucking dispatcher in Texas has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after prosecutors accused him of creating fake invoices and billing an Oklahoma City company more than $1.2 million for deliveries that never happened.

Richard V. Kelly of Houston was sentenced to 15 months in prison after entering the guilty plea Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Kelly, who was a dispatcher with Freeway Delivery, Inc., admitted creating false waybills and invoices for fictitious deliveries purportedly made by his wife, a truck driver.  Prosecutors say Kelly defrauded Midwest Hose & Specialty of more than $1.2 million over a five-year period, and he was ordered to pay restitution to the company.  Kelly is scheduled to report to federal prison by Feb. 13.

Related posts:

  1. Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder
  2. Former Prison Guards Facing Prison Time Themselves
  3. Water Concerns Remain After Texas City Ends Boil-Water Order
  4. 60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen
Related Posts
MARIJUANA

Corpus Christi: 16 Arrested In Synthetic Marijuana Sting

jsalinas 0
GAS PRICES

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Hold Steady

jsalinas 0
MAD MEN UT ARCHIVE

Don Draper And ‘Mad Men’ Archive Land At University Of Texas

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video