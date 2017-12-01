Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison

(AP) – A trucking dispatcher in Texas has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after prosecutors accused him of creating fake invoices and billing an Oklahoma City company more than $1.2 million for deliveries that never happened.

Richard V. Kelly of Houston was sentenced to 15 months in prison after entering the guilty plea Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Kelly, who was a dispatcher with Freeway Delivery, Inc., admitted creating false waybills and invoices for fictitious deliveries purportedly made by his wife, a truck driver. Prosecutors say Kelly defrauded Midwest Hose & Specialty of more than $1.2 million over a five-year period, and he was ordered to pay restitution to the company. Kelly is scheduled to report to federal prison by Feb. 13.