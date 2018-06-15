Home TEXAS Texas Unemployment For May Holds Steady At 4.1 Percent
Texas Unemployment For May Holds Steady At 4.1 Percent
TEXAS
0

Texas Unemployment For May Holds Steady At 4.1 Percent

0
0
JOBS REPORT
now viewing

Texas Unemployment For May Holds Steady At 4.1 Percent

STEPHEN HAWKING WESTMINSTER ABBEY
now playing

Stephen Hawking's Ashes To Be Buried In Westminster Abbey

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Trump Says No To 'moderate' Immigration Plan

CHINA TARIFFS
now playing

China Vows Retaliation For US Tariff Hike

PAUL MANAFORT
now playing

Judge Jails Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead Of Trial

Dimitric Knight left 7 yr old son in hot car while she shoplifted
now playing

Mom Allegedly Left Son In Hot Car, Shoplifted At Store

GEORGE STRAIT
now playing

George Strait Part Of Hurricane Harvey Recovery Campaign

Weldon Marshall
now playing

Ex-US Navy Man Sentenced For Taking Classified Information

courtgavel
now playing

Abortion Clinics Suing To Undo Old Laws After 2016 Win

casa padre-1
now playing

Lawmakers Plan Visits To Valley Immigrant Shelters

hurricane preparedness
now playing

Emergency Management Officials Urge Valley Residents To Plan Ahead For Hurricanes

(AP) – The Texas unemployment rate for May held steady at 4.1 percent.  The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported the latest statewide jobless figure was the same as April. Nationwide unemployment for May hit an 18-year low at 3.8 percent.

TWC officials say Midland had the lowest statewide unemployment during May at 2.1 percent. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the highest jobless rate in Texas last month at 6.2 percent.  Commission authorities say the Texas economy added 34,700 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in May, which marked 23 consecutive months of employment growth. Over the year, Texas added 352,100 jobs.

Texas unemployment figures for June are scheduled to be released on July 20.

Related posts:

  1. Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across US Down This Week
  2. Texas Company Recalls 205 Tons Of Beef Smoked Sausage
  3. DOJ Sides With Texas Lawsuit, Says DACA Is “Unlawful”
  4. Rights Group: Texas Racial Profiling By Sharing With ICE
Related Posts
Dimitric Knight left 7 yr old son in hot car while she shoplifted

Mom Allegedly Left Son In Hot Car, Shoplifted At Store

jsalinas 0
GEORGE STRAIT

George Strait Part Of Hurricane Harvey Recovery Campaign

jsalinas 0
Weldon Marshall

Ex-US Navy Man Sentenced For Taking Classified Information

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video