Texas Unemployment For May Holds Steady At 4.1 Percent

(AP) – The Texas unemployment rate for May held steady at 4.1 percent. The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported the latest statewide jobless figure was the same as April. Nationwide unemployment for May hit an 18-year low at 3.8 percent.

TWC officials say Midland had the lowest statewide unemployment during May at 2.1 percent. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the highest jobless rate in Texas last month at 6.2 percent. Commission authorities say the Texas economy added 34,700 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in May, which marked 23 consecutive months of employment growth. Over the year, Texas added 352,100 jobs.

Texas unemployment figures for June are scheduled to be released on July 20.