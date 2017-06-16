Texas Unemployment Rate For May Slips To 4.8 Percent

(AP) – Labor officials say the Texas unemployment rate slipped to 4.8 percent in May. The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported last month’s jobless figure compares to 5 percent statewide unemployment during April. The nationwide unemployment rate in May was 4.3 percent.

A commission statement says Amarillo had the lowest unemployment in Texas last month at 3.1 percent. TWC figures show the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the state’s highest jobless rate during May at 7.5 percent.

Commission officials say the Texas economy expanded in May with the addition of 14,800 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs. Texas employers have created 266,600 jobs over the past year.