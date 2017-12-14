Texas, US Gasoline Prices Down Average 3 Cents Per Gallon

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the nation declined by 3 cents per gallon this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.21 per gallon. U.S. retail gasoline prices settled at $2.45 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.10 per gallon. Drivers in Midland face the highest gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.51 per gallon. AAA analysts say drivers can expect prices to continue to drop heading into the holiday season as supply strengthens and fall gasoline demand weakens.