Home TEXAS Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up Before Holiday Weekend
Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up Before Holiday Weekend
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up Before Holiday Weekend

0
0
gasprices332
now viewing

Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up Before Holiday Weekend

TEXAS LOTTORY
now playing

Texas Lottery Winners Could Stay Anonymous

SCHOOL FINANCE SCHOOL FUNDING
now playing

Texas Voucher Clash Kills Sweeping School Finance Fix

prisonbars10
now playing

Mentally Ill Languish In Texas Jails Despite Funding Hike

US CENSUS
now playing

Fastest Growing US Cities Are In South; 4 Of Top 5 In Texas

100_0499
now playing

Texas Approves Feral Hog Hunting By Hot Air Balloon

wire-592055-1495116162-203_634x421
now playing

NATO Chief Says Allies To Join Anti-IS Coalition

georgetown_1
now playing

Fastest Growing US Cities Are In South; 4 Of Top 5 In Texas

WireAP_c581412b8f5b40c69c973e603bed84f6_12x5_1600
now playing

GOP Health Bill: 23M More Uninsured; Sick Risk Higher Costs

920×920 (20)
now playing

Philippines Using Helicopters To Clear Militants

800x-1
now playing

GOP Candidate Charged With Misdemeanor Assault Of Reporter

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country increased this week going into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported prices at the pump statewide rose a penny to reach an average $2.19 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. face gasoline prices 3 cents higher than last week at an average $2.37 per gallon.

The association survey found Beaumont and Texarkana have the cheapest gasoline in Texas at an average $2.13 per gallon. El Paso and Fort Worth have the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.21 per gallon.

Association analysts say the increase in gasoline prices is likely the result of rising demand and crude oil prices.

AAA Texas predicts more than 3.2 million Texans are planning a Memorial Day weekend trip.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Voucher Clash Kills Sweeping School Finance Fix
  2. Texas House OKs Allowing Guns In Parked Cars At Schools
  3. Texas Approves Feral Hog Hunting By Hot Air Balloon
  4. Texas Lottery Winners Could Stay Anonymous
Related Posts
TEXAS LOTTORY

Texas Lottery Winners Could Stay Anonymous

jsalinas 0
SCHOOL FINANCE SCHOOL FUNDING

Texas Voucher Clash Kills Sweeping School Finance Fix

jsalinas 0
prisonbars10

Mentally Ill Languish In Texas Jails Despite Funding Hike

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video