Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up Before Holiday Weekend

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country increased this week going into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported prices at the pump statewide rose a penny to reach an average $2.19 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. face gasoline prices 3 cents higher than last week at an average $2.37 per gallon.

The association survey found Beaumont and Texarkana have the cheapest gasoline in Texas at an average $2.13 per gallon. El Paso and Fort Worth have the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.21 per gallon.

Association analysts say the increase in gasoline prices is likely the result of rising demand and crude oil prices.

AAA Texas predicts more than 3.2 million Texans are planning a Memorial Day weekend trip.