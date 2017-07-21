Home TEXAS Texas Veteran Affairs Office Denies Most Gulf War Claims
(AP) – A federal report shows that a Texas veteran affairs office has denied more than 90 percent of benefit claims related to Gulf War illnesses.

The data from the U.S. Government Accountability Office shows that Waco’s Department of Veterans Affairs denied almost 1,100 claims in 2015.

The Austin American-Statesman (https://atxne.ws/2uitjm0 ) reports that a lack of a clear definition of Gulf War illness has led to issues in processing claims.

The VA estimates about 44 percent of the 700,000 Gulf War service members have developed symptoms that include joint pain, chronic fatigue syndrome and neurological problems. But just 26 percent of those veterans receive benefits.

A VA spokeswoman says Waco medical examiners are anticipated to complete a 90-minute web-based training course designed to help them better identify the illness by November.

