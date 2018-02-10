Home TEXAS Texas Voter Rolls Grow To Record 15.6M
Texas Voter Rolls Grow To Record 15.6M
TEXAS
0

Texas Voter Rolls Grow To Record 15.6M

0
0
Vice Presidential Candidate Paul Ryan Casts His Vote
now viewing

Texas Voter Rolls Grow To Record 15.6M

american airlines
now playing

American Airlines Soon To Service Harlingen

GREG ABBOTT
now playing

Abbott Features Sutherland Springs Survivors In TV Ad

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Restraining Order Keeps Girl On Life Support

visa
now playing

Trump Admin Ends Visas For Same-Sex Partners Of Diplomats, UN Workers

indonesia tsunami damage 2018
now playing

Death Toll Rises To 1,234 In Indonesia Quake, Tsunami

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

Poll: Trust In Congress Up, In White House Down

BETO OROURKE
now playing

Beto O'Rourke Apologizes For College Comments About Women

mitch mconell
now playing

McConnell Rips Dems Again Over Kavanaugh

video game playing players
now playing

Study: Violent Games Linked To Physical Aggression

emergency test national alert
now playing

New Wireless Emergency Alert System To Be Tested Tomorrow

There are now 15-point-six-million registered voters in Texas, a new record. Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos says that’s an increase of one-point-six-million voters since the 2014 midterm elections.

Texas has had a surge of 400-thousand voters since March, after adding about 100-thousand a year from 2002 to 2014. Pablos says this year’s level of voter enthusiasm is usually seen only in presidential election years.

The race between GOP Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is getting a lot of attention.

Related posts:

  1. More Immigrant Children Sheltered In Brownsville Than Any Other Site In Texas
  2. Beto O’Rourke Apologizes For College Comments About Women
  3. DAVIS RANKIN
  4. Lara Named To Succeed Guerra At South Texas ISD
Related Posts
GREG ABBOTT

Abbott Features Sutherland Springs Survivors In TV Ad

jsalinas 0
COURT JUDGE GAVEL

Restraining Order Keeps Girl On Life Support

jsalinas 0
BETO OROURKE

Beto O’Rourke Apologizes For College Comments About Women

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video