Texas Voter Rolls Grow To Record 15.6M

There are now 15-point-six-million registered voters in Texas, a new record. Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos says that’s an increase of one-point-six-million voters since the 2014 midterm elections.

Texas has had a surge of 400-thousand voters since March, after adding about 100-thousand a year from 2002 to 2014. Pablos says this year’s level of voter enthusiasm is usually seen only in presidential election years.

The race between GOP Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is getting a lot of attention.