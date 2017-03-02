Home TEXAS Texas Votes To Keep Science Lessons Challenging Evolution
Texas Votes To Keep Science Lessons Challenging Evolution
TEXAS
0

Texas Votes To Keep Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

0
0
TEXAS SCHOOL EVOLUTION AND CREATION
now viewing

Texas Votes To Keep Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

joe-lopez-grupo-mazz
now playing

Parole For Tejano Star Joe Lopez No Longer A Certainty

border wall
now playing

Border Leaders Pen Letter To Congress

BODY FOUND
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Finds Grave, Human Remains

TRAVEL BAN COUNTRIES
now playing

State Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order

GAVEL
now playing

2 Brownsville Men Sentenced In Bribery Scheme Involving Mexican Contracts

ARNOLD AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Tweets That Actor 'tried hard' To Make TV Show Work

TWITTER
now playing

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

40-year-old Juli Glisson
now playing

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer's Death

EL CHAPO
now playing

UPDATE: 'El Chapo' Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC

TORTURE GENERIC PIC
now playing

Democrats Say They'll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture

(AP) – The Texas Board of Education has moved closer to tweaking – but still preserving – high school science curriculum requirements that teachers and academics say cast doubt on the theory of evolution.  After debating the issue earlier this week, the Republican-controlled board took its first binding vote Friday. It votes again in April.   The board dropped language that asked biology students to consider “all sides” of scientific theory.

Experts said that let religious ideology trump science and might have left students believing God created life.  But the board inserted similar requirements on scrutinizing scientific conclusions. It kept lessons on the origin of life and gaps in the fossil record. Critics say the standards still challenge evolution.   The standards govern what’s covered in Texas classrooms and can influence textbooks elsewhere.

Related posts:

  1. Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Down 2 Cents This Week
  2. Texas Governor Says Securing Border Shouldn’t Harm Trade
  3. ZAK CANTU
  4. Trump Blames ‘Islamic Terrorist’ In Paris Attack
Related Posts
BODY FOUND

Border Patrol Agent Finds Grave, Human Remains

jsalinas 0
Officer Daniel Segura

Fort Worth Says It’s Not Sanctuary City After Officer Video

jsalinas 0
texas-capital

Texas ‘bathroom bill’ May Pose Big Test For Sports Leagues

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video