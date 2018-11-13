Texas Votes To Restore Lesson On Helen Keller

(AP) – Amid public criticism, the Texas Board of Education has voted to restore third grade lessons on Helen Keller that it had proposed cutting.

The board’s 10 Republicans and five Democrats approved in September a plan to eliminate teaching about the iconic advocate for the deaf and blind as they worked to streamline Texas academic standards for history.

Tuesday’s reversal came after the board heard hours of testimony, much of it critical about the proposed changes. That included a 17-year-old visually- and hearing-impaired student who urged them to reconsider, calling Keller a “hero.” A final board vote is set for Friday.

The board is still mulling other changes, including its past votes to cut lessons on Hillary Clinton and to preserve language about states’ rights issues helping to cause the Civil War.