Texas Voucher Clash Kills Sweeping School Finance Fix
Texas Voucher Clash Kills Sweeping School Finance Fix

SCHOOL FINANCE SCHOOL FUNDING
Texas Voucher Clash Kills Sweeping School Finance Fix

(AP) – A standoff between Texas’ Republican-majority House and Senate over a modest voucher program has killed an ambitious, bipartisan $1.6 billion school finance plan.

The House previously passed a school finance package increasing annual, per-student funding as well as spending for school transportation and educating dyslexic students.  But the Senate reduced the plan to about half its worth and offered some special education students vouchers, which allow for using state funding to attend private schools.

The House on Wednesday rejected those changes and voted to convene a conference committee to seek compromise before the legislative session ends Monday. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, responded by declaring the bill dead.  Last year, the Texas Supreme Court ruled the school finance system barely constitutional – though deeply flawed.

