Texas’ Vow To Streamline Harvey Recovery, Aid Backfires

(AP) – After Hurricane Harvey hammered Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott pledged that his state would lead its own recovery, streamlining federal aid while avoiding the inefficiencies of earlier Washington-controlled disaster responses. But an Associated Press analysis shows that, rather than becoming a new disaster recovery model, Texas’ efforts almost six months in often have been the opposite. They’ve actually been slow to unfold and tangled with bureaucracy.

Harvey forced nearly 780,000 Texans to evacuate. Since then, efforts to provide short-term housing and emergency repairs to get people back in their damaged houses have lagged behind earlier post-disaster efforts. It took nearly four times as long to house people in trailers after Harvey than following Hurricane Katrina. Repairs to houses also badly trail the response to 2012’s Super Storm Sandy.